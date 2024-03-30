Punjab: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating Birthday Cake Ordered Online, Family Suspects Food Poisoning

In a tragic inident, a 10-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning after consuming a chocolate cake ordered on her birthday in Punjab. According to the grandfather of Manvi, the victim, the entire family including her younger sister, fell ill after eating the cake.
According to the family members, the cake was ordered online from a bakery named 'Cake Kanha' in Patiala. The family has alleged that the chocolate cake contained some poisonous substance.
A first information report or FIR has been filed against the bakery owner. "The postmortem of the body has been done. A sample from the cake has also been sent for testing. We are awaiting the reports," they said.
Advertisement
Manvi's grandfather Harban Lal said she cut the cake around 7 PM on March 24 and by 10 PM the same night, the entire family fell sick including her sister who started vomiting soon after Manvi.
Expressing extreme thirst, the ten-year-old girl reportedly asked for water, and complained of dryness in her mouth before she went to sleep. Following a deterioration in her health, the family rushed her to a hospital the next morning.
As pr reports, the girl was was put on oxygen and electrocardiogram was performed as well. But nothing could save little Manvi and she was declared dead soon.