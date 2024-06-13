National

Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the G7 Summit of the heads of state of USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK and Japan has been taking place since the late 1970s.

Cong's jab at Prime Minister Modi before his trip overseas during his third term |
info_icon

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his first visit abroad in his third term, saying he is flying to Italy to "salvage his diminished international image" at this year's G7 Summit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the G7 Summit of the heads of state of USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK and Japan has been taking place since the late 1970s.

Between 1997 and 2014, Russia was also a member, he pointed out.

Since 2003, India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have also been invited to G7 Summits, Ramesh said.

The most famous of the G7 Summits from India's point of view was in June 2007 in Helligendamm in Germany as it was here that the famous Singh-Merkel formula for ensuring equity in global climate change negotiations was first presented to the world, he said.

"It is still talked about. Dr. Manmohan Singh and German Chancellor Angela Merkel created history. Dr. Manmohan Singh had emerged as the voice of the Global South through substance and not through hollow self-boasts," Ramesh said.

"Of course it is too much to expect from our 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri to know or acknowledge this history as he flies to Italy today to salvage his diminished international image at this year's Summit," the Congress general secretary said.

Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will travel to Italy on Thursday to attend an outreach session on the summit on June 14. It will be his first trip abroad after assuming charge as prime minister for the third term.

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car And Truck In Jaipur
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  3. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  4. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  5. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
Entertainment News
  1. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  2. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  3. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  5. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
Sports News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Non-Tournament Cities In Contention For Training Camps
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka