Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Home National

Festive Season: Rajasthan Govt To Carry Out A Special Drive To Check Food Adulteration

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to run a special campaign to prevent food adulteration, especially sweets, milk products, edible oils, and flour.

Ashok Gehlot
Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:22 am

Because of the festive season, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to run a special campaign to check adulteration of food items, especially sweets, milk products, edible oils, and flour.

In a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence here, he also said that the food and supplies department, medical department, and food safety department should work with better coordination to ensure people get pure products.

During the special campaign, priority should be given to testing milk, mawa, paneer, and sweets as well as flour, gram flour, edible oils, ghee, dry fruits, and spices, he said. 

The state government will take strict action against those who play with the health of people by adulterating food items, the chief minister warned.

He also directed officials to effectively use mobile labs for checking and testing food items on the spot

Gehlot said that seven new labs are being set up for sample testing in the state. 

It was informed in the meeting that since January, two lakh kilograms of adulterated oil, ghee, spices, pulses, and milk, among other food items, have been destroyed or seized. 

