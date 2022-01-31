Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Eyeing Minority Votes, RSS' Muslim Wing Begins Door-To Door Campaign For BJP In Uttarakhand

To reach out to the Muslim voters, particularly women, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch has started a door-to-door contact programme in three districts.

Eyeing Minority Votes, RSS' Muslim Wing Begins Door-To Door Campaign For BJP In Uttarakhand
RSS (Representational Image) - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:19 am

The RSS' Muslim wing has begun a door-to-door contact programme to garner the support of the minority community in favour of the BJP in Uttarakhand's 22 Assembly constituencies which have a high concentration of Muslim voters. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has also lined up a series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and others from the community in these constituencies in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts.

Senior RSS leader and founder of the MRM, Indresh Kumar, presided over a meeting with the minority community members in Sitarganj on Sunday. "He was present at two such meetings in Kashipur and Khatima on Saturday and one meeting in Rudrapur the day before," MRM national convenor and media in-charge Shahid Sayeed told PTI.

He claimed that Muslims, with a 14 per cent vote share, hold the key in 22 Assembly constituencies of which 10 are in Haridwar, nine in Udham Singh Nagar and three Dehradun. "These constituencies have a high concentration of Muslim voters. The political atmosphere in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand will have its impact in adjacent Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor and Bareli districts of Uttar Pradesh," Sayeed said.

Related stories

BJP Fields Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief Kishore Upadhyay From Tehri

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Why Congress Has Failed Women Candidates

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat To Contest From Ramnagar, Cong Releases 2nd List

"A series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and other eminent persons from the community has been planned in these districts," he said, adding Indresh Kumar is expected to preside over three such meetings in Roorkee, Piran Kaliyar and Bhagwanpur on February 4. To reach out to the Muslim voters, particularly women, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch has started a door-to-door contact programme in three districts, he said.

"Our women's wing is spearheading the door-to-door contact programme. They are reaching out to the members of the community in small groups to convey the message -- 'Modi-Dhami' government is better for the future of (Muslim) women and children," Sayeed said. They are also distributing the MRM's 'Nivedan Patra' which have listed the measures taken by the Modi dispensation and the BJP government in Uttarakhand for the welfare of the Muslim community.

"We are getting a good response as the BJP governments, both at the centre and the states, have taken many measures for the welfare and empowerment of the Muslims," Sayeed. "Muslim women have voted for the BJP in previous elections as the Modi government freed them from the pain of triple talaq by criminalising the age-old practice. Raising the age of the marriage of women is a step to empower Muslim women and their families further," he added. Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National RSS Muslims Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Polls BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Sidhu Doesn't Have One Achievement In Last 18 Yrs, Did Nothing For His Seat, Alleges Majithia

Naidu, Birla Discuss Covid-Safe Budget Session

Indian Hotels Company Signs 13 New Properties Under amã Stays & Trails

Delhi Reports 3,674 Fresh Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast