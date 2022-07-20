Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Ex-Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Cleared In Contractor Suicide Case

Sources had indicated that the BJP high command had given clear cut directions to the state that Mr Eshwarappa must step down to save the party's anti-corruption image.

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:18 pm

Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai after being embroiled in the suicide of a government contractor. 

The contractor, Santosh Patil, had died by suicide on April 12 and Mr Eshwarappa, who was suspected to have a role in the matter, was cleared due to "lack of evidence", the police said.

Belgavi-based contractor Santosh Patil had in a suicide note blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

The minister, who was also accused of corruption, was forced to step down after intervention from the BJP's centra; leadership.

Sources had indicated that the BJP high command had given clear cut directions to the state that Mr Eshwarappa must step down to save the party's anti-corruption image.

Santhosh Patil, who made the corruption allegations against Mr Eshwarappa in his last WhatsApp messages to friends and political leaders, had apparently marked them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as per the reports by NDTV.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

