Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Emergency Services To Treat Burn Injuries Now Operational At AIIMS

The facility, located next to the Trauma Centre, was so far being used as an ad hoc facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

Emergency Services To Treat Burn Injuries Now Operational At AIIMS
The Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 9:57 pm

Emergency services for patients with burn injuries have been made operational at the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block of AIIMS, recently. The facility, located next to the Trauma Centre, was so far being used as an ad hoc facility to treat COVID-19 patients.


"Emergency services for the burns patients has been made operational at Burns and Plastic Surgery Block, wef., (with effect from) March 15," according to a circular issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent.

The emergency services are made available on the ground floor of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Block with dedicated areas, and one can enter from Chaudhary Jhandu Singh Road in JPNATC Campus, the circular read. 

Related stories

Delhi: Audit Of Plantations Shows Animals, Stray Cattle Damaged Plants At Many Sites

Imran Khan Praises Indian Foreign Policy, Says It’s Independent And In Indian Interest

Over 70,000 Jobs Up For Grabs At Mega Employment Fair Launched By Tamil Nadu CM


Eight observation beds have been facilitated for the emergency services, it said. The block, according to the officials, is equipped to handle approximately 15,000 burn emergencies and 5,000 burn admissions a year.


India records around 70 lakh burn injuries annually with a mortality rate as high as 1.4 lakh people per year, while another 2.4 lakh patients end up with severe deformities, an official said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National AIIMS Burns And Plastic Surgery Block Of AIIMS Burns And Plastic Surgery Block Burn Injuries Delhi Government Hospital Private Hospital Hospitals / Clinics Fire Delhi Hospital Health- Medicine- Fitness New Delhi Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming