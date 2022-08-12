Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Eleven Jharkhand Children Rescued From Delhi

Eleven children and a woman who were trafficked from Jharkhand are being sent back home after being rescued in Delhi.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:59 pm

 Eleven children and a woman trafficked from Jharkhand have been rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Friday.

Of the 12 people, 10 children and the woman belong to West Singhbhum district, while a boy hails from Simdega district, the release said. The nodal officer of Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Center (IRRC), New Delhi, Nachiketa, said that there is a one and half-year-old girl among the children.

“The child's mother was pregnant when she was brought to Delhi. Due to some reasons she developed a mental disorder and gave birth to the girl in this condition in Delhi,” the release said quoting the nodal officer.

After birth, the woman was not even able to recognize her child. Delhi Police handed over the woman to short stay home and the baby to a welfare home under Child Welfare Committee, the release said. After receiving treatment for almost a year, the mother expressed a desire to meet her baby. With the help of the West Singhbhum district administration and IRRC, the mother and the baby girl were reunited.

They are being brought to Jharkhand, the release said. The rescued children are being sent back to West Singhbhum by train. They will be linked to various schemes run by the Social Welfare Department so that they do not become victims of human trafficking again, the release said. 

Tags

National Child Trafficking Integrated Rehabilitation Resource Center (IRRC) Delhi Police Jharkhand
