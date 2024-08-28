National

ED Imposes Rs 908 Crore Fine On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan And His Family | Details

Tamil businessman-turned-politician S Jagathrakshakan has been representing Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan|
DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 908 crore against DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan and his family members in FEMA case. Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

The probe agency said Jagthrakshakan’s assets worth Rs 89 crore have been confiscated in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules.

In a statement, the ED said properties worth Rs 89.19 crore, seized in September 2020, have been confiscated following an adjudication order issued on August 26 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"ED, Chennai had conducted investigation under FEMA against Jagathrakshakan, a businessman from Tamil Nadu and Member of Parliament, his family members and related Indian entity. The properties worth Rs. 89.19 Crore which was seized in terms of Section 37A of FEMA was also ordered for confiscation, and penalty of Rs.908 Crore (approx.) is levied vide Adjudication Order passed on August 26, 2024," said ED in a post on X.

null - null
Who Is Jaffer Sadiq, Expelled DMK Functionary Arrested In Rs 2,000 Crore International Drug Trafficking Racket

BY PTI

This investigation, it said, resulted in the passing of seizure order, dated September 11, 2020 under section 37A of FEMA, for various movable and immovable properties in the name of DMK MP S Jagathratchakan and his family members.

On August 28, ED Gurugram provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 294.19 Crore in the form of Lands, Buildings, Flats and FDR under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in the case of M/s Sunstar Overseas Ltd. & Others.

Ameer Sultan - Silverscreen Inc.
NCB Summons Tamil Film Producer Ameer Sultan In Jaffer Sadiq Drug Racket Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On August 24, ED Guwahati conducted search operations in the case of fraudulent award of contracts worth Rs 118 Crore by Assam Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board (ABOCWWB), to M/s Purbashree Printing House [a proprietorship concern of Priyanshu Boiragi]. During searches various incriminating documents and material were seized and attached assets worth Rs.34.03 Crore of Priyanshu Boiragi.

Who is S Jagathrakshakan? He is a Tamil businessman turned politician. He has been elected thrice from Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

Besides, Jagathrakshakan is also the owner of Dr Rela Hospital and Institute.

In 2019, Sri Lanka's Board of Investments announced a multi-billion dollar plan to open an oil refinery in Hambantota, with the DMK MP's two children and wife listed as the board of directors of the company making the investment. It was also stated that Jagathrakshakan's firm is funding 70 per cent of the project, prompting an ED investigation on the source of the funds and FEMA violations.

