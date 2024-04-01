NCB Summons Tamil Film Producer Ameer Sultan In Jaffer Sadiq Drug Racket Case

Former DMK official Jaffer Sadiq’s infamous drug racket case has involved many well-known personalities, including Tamil producer Ameer Sultan.
As per a report by ETV Bharat, the Tamil star has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in relation to the international drug smuggling case. He will have to appear at NCB’s headquarters in New Delhi tomorrow, April 2. In addition to this, two other colleagues of Sadiq, Abdul Fajid Buhari and Syed Ibrahim, have also been asked to come in.
For those not aware, in February, NCB made a massive drug bust in Delhi based on intel provided by international authorities. The Tamil film producer, Jaffer Sadiq, was discovered to be the mastermind behind the drug network spanning across India, New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia. He was arrested on March 9, and the NCB has also frozen his financial transactions from eight banks.
Advertisement
Work wise, Ameer was working on a film ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan,’ which was being produced by Sadiq, and now has been indefinitely paused. Around the time of Sadiq’s arrest, Ameer clarified that he was unaware of his alleged drug network and stated that he’s ready to cooperate with officials in any investigation. Additionally, he had voiced his dismay over the news, telling media, “I am always against the principle of making compromises with actors and producers to earn a lot of money. I would like to state that I will not continue to work with anyone involved in illegal activities. However if there is any truth in the allegations in the news, he should be condemned and punished.”
Advertisement
Now, it remains to be seen whether Ameer will appear in front of NCB tomorrow or not, and if he does, what the conclusion of the meeting would be. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘Paruthiveeran’ director has exciting films like ‘Uyir Thamizhukku’ and ‘Maayavalai’ and the web series ‘Nilamellaam Rattham’ in the pipeline.