NCB Summons Tamil Film Producer Ameer Sultan In Jaffer Sadiq Drug Racket Case

Work wise, Ameer was working on a film ‘Iraivan Miga Periyavan,’ which was being produced by Sadiq, and now has been indefinitely paused. Around the time of Sadiq’s arrest, Ameer clarified that he was unaware of his alleged drug network and stated that he’s ready to cooperate with officials in any investigation. Additionally, he had voiced his dismay over the news, telling media, “I am always against the principle of making compromises with actors and producers to earn a lot of money. I would like to state that I will not continue to work with anyone involved in illegal activities. However if there is any truth in the allegations in the news, he should be condemned and punished.”