A woman was allegedly beaten up and assaulted by bouncers at a 5-star hotel in Delhi on Tuesday, police officials said.
They said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Connaught Place police station at around 8 am from the woman. She claimed that some bouncers attacked her at the hotel's Belisario Club.
A team rushed to the spot and recorded the woman's statement, cops said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "The woman told the police that a man, who was a customer, assaulted her and abused her friends at 7.30 am. The other friends of the victim who came to the club were also allegedly beaten up by the club bouncers."
Meanwhile, India Today reported that the club's owner, Girish, had assaulted and abused the woman and her friends.
A video of the woman from outside the club, narrating her ordeal, has also been doing rounds on social media. She can be heard saying in Hindi, "...When I went to ask for a song change, he took my phone and threw it away. He has misbehaved previously as well."
"My friends and I were assaulted, he slapped my friend also when she tried to protect me. All my female, male friends were beaten up by him," she said. Though there are CCTV installed in the club, "if the footage gets deleted then that's the responsibility of the club," she added.
All the bouncers were also a part of this, they also assaulted and beat us up, the woman claimed in the video.
Mahla said that a police team has been assigned to investigate the case, adding that necessary medical examination has also been conducted. Additionally, CCTV footage from the club is also being reviewed, the official said.
On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention).
The case will be investigated as a priority, the official said, adding that appropriate action will be taken against the accused as per law. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
(With PTI inputs)