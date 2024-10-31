National

Delhi Weather: Diwali Eve Records Second Hottest Day This October; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

This year, Diwali eve recorded the second-highest maximum temperature of the month at 36.1 degrees Celsius which was 5.1 degrees above normal, the weather department said. The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 19 at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Air pollution in Delhi (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
Despite several anti-pollution measures, Delhi people woke up to a thick layer of smog on Thursday morning with the overall air quality index (AQI) remaining in the "very poor" category, as per the real-time data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Moreover, Diwali eve on Wednesday recorded the second-highest maximum temperature of the month at 36.1 degrees Celsius which was 5.1 degrees above normal, the weather department said. The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 19 at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

However, according to the weather experts, the temperatures are still within the normal range and are expected to drop after the second week of November.

An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. - PTI
What Are GRAP-I Measures, Currently In Effect In Delhi Over Deteriorating Air Quality

BY Outlook Web Desk

Local pollutants causing air pollution: Study

A recent analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) suggested that despite a reduced number of farm fires, local pollutant sources continued to be the primary cause behind air pollution in Delhi accounting for 95 per cent of PM2.5 particles.

According to the CSE analysis primarily vehicular emissions are responsible for this decline. However, residential burning, industrial emissions, and construction activities also play a crucial role in exacerbation of air quality.

The pre-Diwali and pre-winter analysis of the study showed that farm fires contribute only about 4.44 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 levels, while local pollution sources account for more than 95 per cent.

Representational Image - null
Delhi Air Quality: Thick Smog Covers City As AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Forecast Suggests No Major Relief

BY Outlook Web Desk

The study also highlighted that the overall increase in the PM2.5 levels in October 2024 shows a 13-per cent rise compared to the same period last year, with a record number of "very poor" air quality days.

The CSE's study also identified a significant rise in traffic congestion across major roads in Delhi, exacerbating the pollution levels.

The average speed reduction during peak hours on weekdays was reported at 40.8 per event, leading to higher nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels. The analysis revealed that congestion on the weekend before Diwali resulted in particularly elevated NO2 levels, peaking at 75 µg/m³ in the evening.

