Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

The Delhi Police claimed the rise in cases is due to a "conscious policy of fair and truthful registration".

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases
Delhi registered a sharp surge in crimes against women in the year 2021

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:25 pm

Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in cases of crime against women in 2021, with a 21.69 per cent surge in rape cases as compared to the previous year, police said on Thursday. Moreover, 2,429 molestation cases were registered in 2021, an increase of 17.51 per cent.

The Delhi Police claimed the rise in cases is due to a "conscious policy of fair and truthful registration". In 2021, 1,969 cases rape were reported in the city, up from 1,618 in 2020.

Police said that in 98.78 per cent of the rape cases, the accused were known to the victims. Addressing an annual press conference of the Delhi Police, Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said only over 1 per cent of the accused were not known to victims in sexual assault cases. In most cases, it was family members, friends, neighbours or relatives, he said.

Related stories

Over 590 FIRs, 291 Arrests During April-May 2021 To Check Cyber Crime: Delhi Police

Govt Approves Delhi Film Policy 2022 To Promote City As Hub Of Film Shooting

Delhi Govt Raises Monthly Honorarium & Allowance Of Anganwadi Workers

A total of 2,429 cases of molestation were reported in 2021, against 2,067 cases in 2020, they said. Similarly, harassment (eve-teasing) cases have also witnessed an uptick, with 421 cases being registered in 2021 as compared to 411 cases in 2020, police said. They claimed that 95.48 per cent of the total registered rape cases were solved. Police were also able to crack 90.98 per cent of molestation cases and 85.75 per cent cases related to insulting modesty of women.

"For us, the safety of women, children and vulnerable sections of the society is of the utmost priority. So, we have initiated a drive to have a pink booths all over the city," Asthana said. The Delhi Police have set up these booths in an attempt to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Rape Case Rape Crime Against Women Crime Delhi Police Delhi Police Commissioner Molestation Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Over 590 FIRs, 291 Arrests During April-May 2021 To Check Cyber Crime: Delhi Police

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland