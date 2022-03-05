Delhi Records 302 Covid Cases, Four Deaths; Positivity Rate 0.63 Per Cent

Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,61,189, while the death toll mounted to 26,134, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,738, it said. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 326 cases with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, and three deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the last few weeks. The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and it dipped to 1,080 on March 4.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,236 on March 4, according to official figures shared by the health department. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. There are 10,771 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 130 (1.21 per cent) of them are occupied.

With PTI Inputs