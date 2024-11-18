Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes news on the violence in Manipur and pollution in Delhi. In international news, the G20 Summit 2024 kicked off in Brazil today.
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 18:
SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'
As the air quality index in Delhi nears 500, the Supreme Court of India has once again condemned the Delhi government for its lack of action to prevent the worsening air quality.
Hearing the matter on Monday, a bench comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the NCT government regarding the delay in implementing Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Manipur: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a key meeting on Monday to review and strategies the security situation in Manipur along with high profile officials.
The bodies of missing persons being found near Jiribam days after a gunfight killed 11 militants in the district has made the situation volatile.
Violent protests have been observed over the past few days and reportedly a protester died on Sunday night.
G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil
As the world continues to combat the ongoing climate crisis and wars in the Middle East and Europe, world leaders have gathered in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit 2024.
G20 2024 is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18 and 19 with a focus on the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; sustainable development and reform for global governance.
What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences?
Despite claims of widespread reforms, the rate of capital punishment remains high in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With Saturday's execution of a Yemeni national convicted of smuggling drugs, the Gulf kingdom has executed 101 foreign nationals in 2024.
This is the highest number of executions in a single year in Saudi Arabia’s history, according to the AFP news agency.
India captain Rohit Sharma will not play the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, which starts on November 22. As per a report published in ESPNCricinfo, Rohit has stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the Indian squad ahead of the second Test, that is the day-night match on December 6 in Adelaide.