National

Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap

News Wrap - November 18: Read the major news stories of the day, from Delhi pollution to Manipur violence.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Delhi pollution
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hello, readers! We bring you the top stories of the day with this news wrap. Today's rundown includes news on the violence in Manipur and pollution in Delhi. In international news, the G20 Summit 2024 kicked off in Brazil today.

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 18:

SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'

As the air quality index in Delhi nears 500, the Supreme Court of India has once again condemned the Delhi government for its lack of action to prevent the worsening air quality.

Hearing the matter on Monday, a bench comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the NCT government regarding the delay in implementing Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). READ FULL STORY

Manipur: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a key meeting on Monday to review and strategies the security situation in Manipur along with high profile officials.

The bodies of missing persons being found near Jiribam days after a gunfight killed 11 militants in the district has made the situation volatile.

Violent protests have been observed over the past few days and reportedly a protester died on Sunday night. READ FULL STORY

G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil

As the world continues to combat the ongoing climate crisis and wars in the Middle East and Europe, world leaders have gathered in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit 2024.

G20 2024 is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18 and 19 with a focus on the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; sustainable development and reform for global governance. READ FULL STORY 

What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 

Despite claims of widespread reforms, the rate of capital punishment remains high in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With Saturday's execution of a Yemeni national convicted of smuggling drugs, the Gulf kingdom has executed 101 foreign nationals in 2024.

This is the highest number of executions in a single year in Saudi Arabia’s history, according to the AFP news agency. READ FULL STORY

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth

India captain Rohit Sharma will not play the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, which starts on November 22. As per a report published in ESPNCricinfo, Rohit has stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the Indian squad ahead of the second Test, that is the day-night match on December 6 in Adelaide. READ FULL STORY 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  2. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: Gurpreet Sandhu Gifts Harimau Malaya Early Advantage | IND 0-1 MAS
  2. Montenegro Vs Turkiye Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Group B4 Clash
  3. Hungary Vs Germany Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch Matchday 6
  4. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Proud Of ENG Style Shift Ahead Of Thomas Tuchel Arrival
  5. Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: ITA 'On Right Track' Despite Defeat – Spalletti
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  3. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  4. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  5. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  2. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
  3. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  4. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  5. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  2. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  3. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  4. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
  5. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens