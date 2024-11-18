What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024

According to the campaign group Reprieve’s 2023 report, "Bloodshed and Lies: Mohammed bin Salman’s Kingdom of Executions," between 2010 and 2021, the types of crimes resulting in executions could be classified into the following groups: murder, drug trafficking, sexual offences, formation of or membership in an organised criminal group or proscribed group, kidnapping or false imprisonment accompanied by assault, burglary or robbery, sedition, treason and other state security offences, and witchcraft and sorcery.