Delhi Police Book Self-Styled Godman After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment

Self-styled godman accused of harassing female management students in Delhi remains absconding; police seize car with fake diplomatic plate.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi institution news Women Accuse Delhi Baba Of Molestation vasant kunj Delhi Sexual harassment
The accused has been evading arrest since. Photo: | Delhi Police
Summary
  • Delhi Police booked self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati after 17 female students accused him of harassment.

  • A Volvo with a forged diplomatic plate was seized from the institute’s basement; a second FIR was filed.

  • The accused, a member of the institute’s management committee, remains absconding despite raids.

Delhi Police have booked self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, after multiple female students at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains absconding, PTI reported.

According to PTI, a complaint was lodged on 4 August at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. During the enquiry, statements of 32 female PGDM students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of them, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Police officials said some faculty members and administrators had also pressured students to comply with the accused’s demands. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 of the victims later deposing before a magistrate.

During the investigation, officers discovered a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate, “39 UN 1”, in the basement of the institute. Police allege the vehicle was being used by Saraswati. A separate FIR was filed on 25 August, and the car was seized.

The accused has been evading arrest since, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace him.

A recent public statement has been issued by Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, which has highlighted significant developments concerning Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

The statement has announced the severance of all ties with the accused due to his engagement in illegal and inappropriate activities detrimental to the Peetham's interests, with formal complaints lodged with relevant authorities. Additionally, confirming the AICTE's approval for the operation of Sri Sharadha Institute of Indian Management-Research in New Delhi under the Peetham's governance, which is led by a Governing Council chaired by Dr. Krishna Venkatesh.

The statement reiterated that it is actively working to ensure student welfare and the continuity of educational programs amidst these changes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
