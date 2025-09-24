Delhi Police Book Self-Styled Godman After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment

The statement has announced the severance of all ties with the accused due to his engagement in illegal and inappropriate activities detrimental to the Peetham's interests, with formal complaints lodged with relevant authorities. Additionally, confirming the AICTE's approval for the operation of Sri Sharadha Institute of Indian Management-Research in New Delhi under the Peetham's governance, which is led by a Governing Council chaired by Dr. Krishna Venkatesh.