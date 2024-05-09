National

UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train

Members of local right-wing Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident outside the police station on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

File Photo
Teenaged girl allegedly raped and pushed before a train after months of Harassment | File Photo
info_icon

Police are looking for a 22-year-old man after the parents of a teenaged girl alleged that she was raped and pushed before a train here after harassing her for months.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl, whose body was found on the railway tracks on Wednesday, also alleged that the man had made her convert to Islam a month back.

Members of local right-wing Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident outside the police station on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the mother's complaint to the police, Fariyad (22), who was from the same locality as them, was harassing her daughter for the last seven months. The daughter told her mother a month back that Fariyad had made her adopt Islam, as per the complaint.

Advertisement

"On Thursday, when my daughter was going to fill the form for her improvement exam of Class 12th, Fariyad took my daughter forcefully on a bike, raped her and pushed her before a moving train that resulted in her death," reads the FIR.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR on Thursday against the man under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Uttar Pradesh’s Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination and investigations into the matter are underway. We are also making efforts to arrest the accused," Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Singh said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  2. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
  4. Aravalli Hills: No Final Permission For Mining Be Granted By 4 States Till Further Orders, Says SC
  5. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
  2. Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For People From Bihar: Give Us Respect, Don't Poke Fun
  4. Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture
  5. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Gets Rajat Patidar After Fifty
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala, Hail Falls On Ground
  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I: India Women Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs, Clean Sweep Series 5-0
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  2. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
  3. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  4. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  5. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan