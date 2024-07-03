Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation

An Indian-origin cult leader, who refers to himself as "god on Earth", has been fined eight million pounds for sexual abuse and financial exploitation. Baba Rajinder Kalia, who claims himself as a "living god" has been accused of sexually abusing his female followers, some as young as four years old.
This news comes a day after a stampede occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where hundreds of people had gathered to see Bhole Baba's satsang.
Baba Rajinder Kalia Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
Rajinder Kalia, the head priest of a temple in Coventry, UK, has been accused of grooming memebrs of his temple, especially young girls.
As per a report by Metro UK, four women have claimed that Kalia sexually abused them. One of these victims claimed to have been abused over 1,320 times in two decdades. Another victim came forward and stated that she suffered child abuse.
A third victim stated that Kalia raped her in a hotel at Birmingham and another claimed to have been hugged and kissed inappropriately when she was four-years-old, before having her virginity taken as a young adult.
Three other victims have come forward and stated that they were subject to financial abuse during their time with Kalia, which cost them hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Kalia, 68, has denied all accusations and has also denied being a "fake guru".
Who Is Rajinder Kalia?
Rajinder Kalia is the head of the Sidh Baba Balak Nath Ji Society of Coventry. Kalia has claimed to be an "incarnation of God". He began preaching in 1983 after moving to the UK from Punjab, India.
Kalia has claimed he has experienced miracles since he was a teenager - such as being told he will not be able to walk again after a motorbike crash but coming back on his feet after a visit to Baba Balak Nath in Himachal Pradesh.