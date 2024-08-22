Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why

Delhi-NCR is expected to face transportation issues today and tomorrow as over 15 auto and taxi driver unions organised a strike protesting against app-based cab services, including Ola and Uber.
According to the unions taking part in the strike, the primary reason behind the strike pertains to central and state governments' failure to ensure adequate compensation for them despite concerns being raised.
Delhi-NCR auto, taxi strike: Why is it happening?
Commenting on the matter, President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma said, “For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game."
The Ola and Uber taxi drivers have also been accused of engaging in unethical activities involving alcohol and drug trade in addition to smuggling.
“Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended”, he added.
Further commenting on the matter, a union representative informed that the ride-hailing service companies are charging 45 percent commission on their trips.
“We are not getting anything. E-rickshaws and bikes with private number plates are plying on roads."
The protesting unions of auto and taxi drivers have reportedly suggested a ban on app-based cab services.