Gramin Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: What Are Likely To Get Impacted, Who All Are Supporting Farmers | All You Need To Know

Support coming from public intellectuals

Extending support toward the agitating farmers, a number of public intellectuals and artists have issued a joint statement on Wednesday. As per a report by Hindustan Times, 34 people have signed the joint statement.

The list of the dignataries include names like economist Prabhat Patnaik, historian Irfan Habib, economic historian Nasir Tyabji, cultural activist Anil Chandra, and eminent journalist P Sainath.

"The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given a united call for an Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on 16 February. They have joined forces to launch united and coordinated struggles and bring together all sections of the labouring classes who face the severest brunt of the attack by the BJP-led government's pro-corporate, anti-people policies," the statement read.