Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Delhi High Court Directs UT Schools To Ensure Constant Supply Of Sanitary Napkins To Girls

Delhi High Court disposed of a petition by NGO Social Jurist which has claimed that since January 2021, DoE was not providing sanitary napkins under Kishori Yojana Scheme to girls of the national capital’s government schools.

File photo of Delhi High Court.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 4:15 pm

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students in government schools here under the Kishori Yojana Scheme.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education that an e-tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins to its government schools and government-aided schools and it is at an advanced stage.

The Delhi government, through standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, said that in compliance with the court's earlier order, all concerned heads of schools, Deputy Director of Education, and other officers have been sensitised to the matter and given sufficient funds to procure sanitary napkins from Government e-Marketplace for distribution to each girl student enrolled in class 6th to 12th from July 2022, positively.

The bench said as an interim arrangement has been made, no further orders are called for in the petition.

“The government shall also in future ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students under the Kishori Yojana Scheme,” it said.

The court disposed of a petition by NGO Social Jurist which has claimed that since January 2021, the Directorate of Education (DoE) was not providing sanitary napkins under the Kishori Yojana Scheme to girl students of Delhi government schools due to which they are facing the problem.

The plea, filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, submitted that DoE adopted Kishori Yojana Scheme whereby girl students studying in Delhi government schools were to be provided sanitary napkins to maintain their hygiene and general health and also to remove obstacles in their studies.

"DoE vide circulars... directed Head of Government and Government aided schools to distribute sanitary napkins to girl students," it said

It said that restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students in government schools is very important and necessary for their hygiene and general health as in its absence, their education and attendance are adversely affected, the plea said.

It contended that the action on the part of DoE to not provide sanitary napkins facility is irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary, and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Delhi School Education Act.

(With PTI inputs)
 

