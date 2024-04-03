National

Delhi HC Grants Divorce To Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur Over 'Cruelty' By Wife

The court said the conduct of Kunal Kapur's wife towards him has been such that "it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him."

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, who was a judge in television show "Master Chef", accused his wife of never respecting his parents and humiliating him.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on the grounds of "cruelty" that his estranged wife subjected him to, saying the woman's conduct towards him was devoid of dignity and empathy.

The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and a son was born to them in 2012.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC Upholds Dissolution Of Marriage Of Septuagenarian Couple On Account Of Cruelty By Wife

The Delhi High Court allowed Kunal Kapur's appeal challenging a family court's order denying him divorce and said it is a settled position of law that making reckless, defamatory, humiliating and unsubstantiated allegations against a spouse in public amounts to cruelty. news agency PTI reported.

In his plea, Kunal Kapur, who was a judge in television show "Master Chef", accused his wife of never respecting his parents and humiliating him.

The court said the conduct of Kunal Kapur's wife towards him has been such that "it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him."

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him," the PTI report cited court's observation.

"When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said, adding that "there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together."

Meanwhile, Kunal Kapur's estranged wife accused him of making false allegations to mislead the court and said she always tried to communicate with her husband like a loving spouse and was loyal towards him.

However, he kept her in the dark and concocted fabricated stories to obtain divorce, she had alleged.

The court said though discords are an inevitable part of every marriage, when such conflicts take the form of disrespect and inconsideration towards a spouse, the marriage itself loses its sanctity.

ALSO READ | Kerala High Court Says Wife's Inability To Cook Cannot Be Considered Cruelty As Grounds Of Divorce

"It is relevant to mention here that within two years of marriage, the appellant has established himself as a celebrity chef, which is a reflection of his hard work and determination....," the bench said, adding that the allegations made by his wife were to "disrepute" him.

"Considering the aforesaid facts, it is only prudent to observe that these are mere allegations made by the respondent to disrepute the appellant in the eyes of the court and such unsubstantiated claims have the effect on one's reputation and therefore, amounts to cruelty," the bench said.

