Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Govt To Seek Political Clearance From MEA For Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore Visit

Delhi LG V K Saxena has reportedly advised Arvind Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it.

undefined
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 5:54 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said his government will now directly approach the Ministry of External Affairs to seek political clearance for CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit, after LG V K Saxena advised to not attend the World Cities Summit there.

Saxena has advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA, NDMC apart from the city government.

 "The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the prime minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request," Sisodia said during a briefing.

Related stories

AAP Will Soon Share Its Agenda For Gujarat With People: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Demands Centre To Withdraw GST On Pre-Packed, Labelled Food

Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM, Says Wrong To Deny Permission To Represent India Globally

Sisodia also congratulated Droupadi Murmu, who is all set to become the President of the country, after having a considerable lead over her rival Yashwant Sinha. The Aam Aadmi Party was supporting Sinha's candidature.

"I congratulate Murmu ji. Her journey has been inspiring. I hope she will rise above BJP's tactics and work for the interest of the nation," he added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Singapore Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Clearance Manish Sisodia AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing