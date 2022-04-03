Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Congress Holds Protest Against Central Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices

In the protest, agitators mocked the central government by garlanding cylinders and motorcycles.

Delhi Congress Holds Protest Against Central Govt Over Rising Fuel Prices
Congress Protest in Delhi PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 2:57 pm

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for constant rise in fuel and gas prices.

The protest, part of the opposition party's "Mahangai Mukt Bharat" campaign, was led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

The protesters raised slogans against the central government, holding it responsible for "sharp" increase in the prices of oil and natural gas.

Related stories

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise; Check Fuel Rates Here

Price Rise Attacking Lives And Livelihood In Very Household: Congress

Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices

Kumar said the Centre has increased prices of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and even the domestic gas cylinder just after the polls in five states were over.

"Spike in fuel prices has also led to inflation among other daily commodities. The government should reduce fuel prices to give breather to people," he said.

In the protest, agitators mocked the central government by garlanding cylinders and motorcycles.

Congress supporters, who participated in the protest, said it was becoming tough for common people to survive amid "such inflation".

"Constant increase in fuel and natural gas prices broke the backbone of the public. Rates of petrol, diesel are being raised everyday having a cascading effect on other commodities as well, which is making daily consumables costlier," a Congress protester said. 

Tags

National Congress Congress Leader All India Congress Committee (AICC) Protest March Protests Fuel Price Fuel Price Hike Delhi Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

From Kareena Kapoor To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Who Encouraged Body Positivity During Pregnancy

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit

General Bajwa Reaches Out To The US As Pakistan Gets Ready For Imran Khan’s Exit