Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'

Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 after the apex court granted him interim bail in a excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI
Kejriwal visited his parents, Hanuman Temple and Raj Ghat before surrendering at Tihar Jail. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Sunday at the end of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for Lok Sabha elections campaigning.

JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL JUNE 5

Following Kejriwal's surrender at the Tihar Jail, Rouse Avenue Court's Duty Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal heard the ED's application seeking judicial custody of the Delhi CM.

The Delhi Court sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, observing that the probe agency's application was pending as he was on interim bail.

'RAISED MY VOICE AGAINST DICTATORSHIP'

Ahead of his surrender, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor addressed party workers and leaders, saying that he was going back to jail not because of his involvement in corruption, but because he raised voice against "dictatorship".

He also asserted his stance on the exit poll projections and termed them to be "fake".

"Yesterday, exit polls were out and I can give you in writing that they are fake. In Rajasthan, there are 25 parliamentary seats but one exit poll gave them 33 seats. What was the reason that they had to release fake exit poll results?" he said while taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by pollsters. - PTI
Notably, pollsters on Saturday projected a third term for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The AAP chief, however, said, "They are not forming government on June 4."

Kejriwal said he has asked his INDIA bloc partners to remain vigil and not let their counting agents leave early. "Counting agents have to stay till the end when the EVM votes and VVPATs are tallied. Even if the candidate is losing, they have to stay till the end," he added.

'21 UNFORGETTABLE DAYS'

Kejriwal, who has been out on interim bail from May 10, said that these "21 days were unforgettable".

"I did not waste even a minute. I campaigned for saving the country. The AAP is not important, it is secondary. The country comes first," the AAP supremo said.

Citing an alleged interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that he had accepted that not even a single penny was recovered in connection with the excise policy case. "He said that I am an 'experienced thief'," the Delhi CM said.

'READY TO BE HANGED'

Kejriwal referred to Bhagat Singh's fight for nation's freedom and said that "when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility".

"Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back...If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged," the Delhi chief minister said.

VISIT TO RAJ GHAT, HANUMAN TEMPLE

Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his surrender at Tihar Jail, visited Raj Ghat and Hanuman Temple in the national capital.

"I paid obeisance at Rajghat. Gandhiji is our inspiration for ending dictatorship. I went to the Hanuman Mandir. I have the blessings of Bajrangbali. June 4 is Tuesday. Bajrangbali will destroy dictatorship," the AAP chief said.

DELHI COURT DEFERS BAIL HEARING TO JUNE 7

A Delhi court on Saturday denied relief to Arvind Kejriwal and deferred his bail hearing to June 7. Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was hearing an application moved by Kejriwal, seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.

The AAP chief's interim bail, granted by the top court, expired on June 1, which was the last day of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Kejriwal's plea and said that he made misleading claims during his press conference on Friday. The probe agency said that several facts, including those about his health conditions were being "suppressed".

(With PTI inputs)

