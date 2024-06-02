National

'All Of You...': Kejriwal Pens Emotional Post Ahead Of Returning To Tihar Jail; Visits Raj Ghat, Hanuman Temple

Kejriwal said that he will pay obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat and the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place before surrendering at Tihar Jail today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday penned an emotional post as he is scheduled to surrender at Tihar Jail with the end of his interim bail period. Kejriwal said that he will pay obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat and the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

What Did Kejriwal Say Before Leaving For Tihar?

Arvind Kerjriwal made an emotional post about his return to jail on X where he wrote, "On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court."

"Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 pm. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar," the chief minister said.

"All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal Visits Raj Ghat

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Raj Ghat to pay his respect to Mahatma Gandhi. He is accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal.

