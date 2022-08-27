Delhi: AAP MLA Haji Yunus Claims His Car With Children Attacked By 'Anti-Social Elements'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Haji Yunus on Saturday alleged that some "anti-social elements" attacked his car in which his son and daughters were travelling.

Yunus, AAP MLA from Delhi's Mustafabad, further said that the attackers were in a drunken state.

A case has been registered in this connection, the Delhi Police said.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area following which Yunus took to Twitter to narrate the incident.

"My car was attacked by some anti-social elements in which my son and daughters were sitting. Five youths in a drunken state were in a white Scorpio car, they stopped my car and misbehaved with the family members! Commissioner of Police, Delhi, please take cognizance of this," said Yunus in a tweet in Hindi. He also tagged Lieutenant Governor in the tweet.

कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा मेरी गाड़ी पर हमला किया गया, जिसमें मेरा बेटा और बेटियाँ थी



5 युवा शराब में धूत सफ़ेद Scorpio गाड़ी पर सवार थे, उनके द्वारा मेरी गाड़ी को रोका गया व परिवार वालों के साथ बदतमीजी की गई !@CPDelhi कृपया करके इस पर सज्ञान ले@LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/XtPj6CLIXD — Haji Yunus AAP (@HajiYunus_) August 26, 2022

A senior police officer said an incident was reported in which some people, who were in a white Scorpio car, had an argument with a person named Mohammad Unesh near Shastri Park chowk. No scuffle or manhandling occurred between both the parties. At the time of the incident, MLA Haji Yunus was not present in the car, police said.

Yunus also posted a video in his tweet. In the purported video, the Scorpio car is seen parked in front of the victim's car. One person is seen knocking on the window on the driver's side following which a heated argument ensues between them.

A case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is in progress, the officer said.

It has emerged that the white Scorpio is registered in Noida, police added.

(With PTI inputs)