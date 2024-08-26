Delhi: 5 Held After Argument Over Seating Leads To Shooting At Cafe Near DU South Campus

A shooting incident took place at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday following an argument over seating, police said, adding that five arrests have been made in the case.
While two people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident on Sunday, three more were nabbed on Monday.
Delhi Cafe Shooting | What Happened
A call was received at the South Campus police station regarding the shooting at 9 pm on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.
Quoting a cafe staff member, Meena said some men came to the eatery around 8:30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table. The argument started when the cafe owner objected to this.
The accused had come from Jahangirpuri for a birthday celebration, according to the initial investigation.
The police officer said the SUV the accused arrived in and the illegal firearm used in the shooting had been confiscated.
The police had arrested Ahmed and Aurangzeb alias Mangal alias Monu -- both 26 -- shortly after the incident. On Monday, they arrested Atul (20), Javed (23) and Adil (19).
After the argument broke out, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside the cafe, Meena added.