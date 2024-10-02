Day In Pics: October 02, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.
Leader of Oppostion in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.
Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participate in a cleanliness drive on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.
The site of junior doctors' protest against R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata.
People commute on Airoli-Mulund bridge amid smog, in Navi Mumbai.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a cleanliness drive at a school on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.
An artist dressed like Goddess Durga on Mahalaya, in Dharmanagar, Tripura.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.
Models participating in the Miss Teen International competition pose for a group photo during a visit to the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, in Julana, Haryana.
AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Umesh Sharma ahead of Assembly polls, in Nalwa, Haryana.