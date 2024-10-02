National

Day In Pics: October 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 02, 2024

Haryana polls: Mallikarjun Kharge campaigns Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

1/12
Gandhi Jayanti 2024
Gandhi Jayanti 2024 Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Leader of Oppostion in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

2/12
Gandhi Jayanti 2024
Gandhi Jayanti 2024 Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

3/12
JP Nadda particpates in cleanliness drive
JP Nadda particpates in cleanliness drive Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participate in a cleanliness drive on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.

4/12
Junior doctors protest
Junior doctors protest Photo: PTI

The site of junior doctors' protest against R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata.

5/12
Smog in Navi Mumbai
Smog in Navi Mumbai Photo: PTI

People commute on Airoli-Mulund bridge amid smog, in Navi Mumbai.

6/12
Yogi Adityanath participates in cleanliness drive
Yogi Adityanath participates in cleanliness drive Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in Lucknow.

7/12
PM takes part in cleanliness drive
PM takes part in cleanliness drive Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a cleanliness drive at a school on the ocassion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi.

8/12
Mahalaya in Tripura
Mahalaya in Tripura Photo: PTI

An artist dressed like Goddess Durga on Mahalaya, in Dharmanagar, Tripura.

9/12
Gandhi Jayanti 2024
Gandhi Jayanti 2024 Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

10/12
Miss Teen International competition participants in Agra
Miss Teen International competition participants in Agra Photo: PTI

Models participating in the Miss Teen International competition pose for a group photo during a visit to the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

11/12
Priyankas rally in Julana
Priyanka's rally in Julana Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, in Julana, Haryana.

12/12
Sisodia campaigns
Sisodia campaigns Photo: PTI

AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Umesh Sharma ahead of Assembly polls, in Nalwa, Haryana.

