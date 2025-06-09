National

Day In Pics: June 09, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 09, 2025

Protests in Manipur
Protests in Manipur | Photo: PTI

A road leading to Imphal is blocked by residents amid ongoing protests over ongoing violence, near Imphal.

1/11
People fell from train in Thane
People fell from train in Thane | Photo: PTI

Police personnel at the Mumbra Railway Station after several passengers reportedly fell from a moving train, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, in Thane.

2/11
ICG assists Singapore-flagged container vessel after blast
ICG assists Singapore-flagged container vessel after blast | Photo: PTI

In this image posted by X/@IndiaCoastGuard thick black smoke billows from Singapore-flagged container vessel MV WAN HAI 1503 following an explosion, about 130 nautical miles northwest of Kerala coast. Indian Coast Guard aircraft assessed the scene and dropped air-droppable pumps as part of the rescue operation. Four ICG ships were diverted for assistance.

3/11
Village Defence Guards training
Village Defence Guards training | Photo: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel train Village Defence Guards to bolster security along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), in Sunderbani sector, Jammu and Kashmir.

4/11
People fell from train in Thane
People fell from train in Thane | Photo: PTI

Panic stricken people at Mumbra Railway Station after several passengers reportedly fell from a moving train, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, in Thane.

5/11
Water crisis in Delhi
Water crisis in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Children play as residents collect drinking water from a tanker amid water crisis, on a hot summer day, at Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

6/11
11 years of the NDA government
11 years of the NDA government | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda with party leaders inaugurates an exhibition after addressing a press conference on "Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal," marking the completion of 11 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

7/11
Sonam Raghuvanshi in police custody
Sonam Raghuvanshi in police custody | Photo: PTI

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman accused of plotting her husband’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, being brought for medical examination at a hospital, in Ghazipu. Sonam reportedly surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

8/11
Fire reported on Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast
Fire reported on Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast | Photo: PRO Defence Kochi via PTI

In this image via PRO Defence Kochi, Rescue operation underway after a fire was reported on board a Singapore-flagged container ship off the coast of Kerala.

9/11
Security in Manipur
Security in Manipur | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep a vigil amid ongoing protests, in Imphal, Manipur.

10/11
Protest against TMCs Anubrata Mondal
Protest against TMC's Anubrata Mondal | Photo: PTI

LoP in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with party leaders and supporters takes part in a protest rally against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal over his alleged use of derogatory and abusive language during a telephonic conversation with Bolpur police station inspector in charge (IC), Litan Halder, in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

11/11
Maharashtra train accident
Maharashtra train accident | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visits an injured at a hospital, after several passengers fell off two overcrowded moving trains near Mumbra railway station, in Thane district, Maharashtra. At least four people were killed in the incident.

