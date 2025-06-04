National

Day In Pics: June 04, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 04, 2025

Fire at bus depot
Fire at bus depot | Photo: PTI

Four public transport buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) gutted in a fire at NMMT's Ghansoli Bus Depot, in Navi Mumbai.

2/15
Sohra 1885 cafe
Sohra 1885 cafe | Photo: PTI

The Sohra 1885 cafe in which customers can dine inside a prison cell.

3/15
Australian DY CM at NWM
Australian DY CM at NWM | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles pays homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi.

4/15
Weather: Floods in Assam
Weather: Floods in Assam | Photo: PTI

A woman wades through floodwater at a flood-affected area, in Morigaon district, Assam.

5/15
Floods in Manipur
Floods in Manipur | Photo: PTI

Army personnel during a rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Manipur.

6/15
Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh
Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh | Photo: @INCIndia on X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and others during a meeting with party leaders of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, in Chandigarh.

7/15
Farmers protest in Patiala
Farmers protest in Patiala | Photo: PTI

Farmers protest against the Punjab Government over a village land allotment dispute, demanding a resolution, in Patiala.

8/15
Tribals Jharkhand bandh
Tribals' Jharkhand bandh | Photo: PTI

Members of Adivasi Bachao Morcha and tribal groups block a road during the Jharkhand Bandh called to protest against the flyover ramp construction at Siram Toli, which they claim affects a sacred Sarna site (ritual place), in Ranchi.

9/15
Ashish Sood press conference in Delhi
Ashish Sood press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood addresses a press conference on achievements after the completion of ‘100 days of Delhi Government’, at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.

10/15
Rescue Op in Sikkim
Rescue Op in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Indian Army conduct search and rescue operations following a devastating landslide that cut off Lachen village and stranded over 100 tourists, including foreign nationals, in North Sikkim.

11/15
N Biren Singh visits flood-affected areas
N Biren Singh visits flood-affected areas | Photo: X/@NBirenSingh via PTI

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh interacts with people as he visits flood-affected areas in Heingang Assembly Constituency to assess the situation.

12/15
Ganges water leavel decreases in Varanasi
Ganges water leavel decreases in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

A view of the Ganga river receding from the ghats due to a continuous decrease in water flow, in Varanasi.

13/15
Weather: Rain in Mumbai
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A commuter crosses a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.

14/15
15/15
Australian Dy PMs reception
Australian Dy PM's reception | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi.

