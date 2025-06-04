Day In Pics: June 04, 2025

Four public transport buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) gutted in a fire at NMMT's Ghansoli Bus Depot, in Navi Mumbai.
The Sohra 1885 cafe in which customers can dine inside a prison cell.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles pays homage at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi.
A woman wades through floodwater at a flood-affected area, in Morigaon district, Assam.
Army personnel during a rescue operation at a flood-affected area, in Manipur.
Farmers protest against the Punjab Government over a village land allotment dispute, demanding a resolution, in Patiala.
Members of Adivasi Bachao Morcha and tribal groups block a road during the Jharkhand Bandh called to protest against the flyover ramp construction at Siram Toli, which they claim affects a sacred Sarna site (ritual place), in Ranchi.
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood addresses a press conference on achievements after the completion of ‘100 days of Delhi Government’, at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.
Indian Army conduct search and rescue operations following a devastating landslide that cut off Lachen village and stranded over 100 tourists, including foreign nationals, in North Sikkim.
Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh interacts with people as he visits flood-affected areas in Heingang Assembly Constituency to assess the situation.
A view of the Ganga river receding from the ghats due to a continuous decrease in water flow, in Varanasi.
A commuter crosses a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi.