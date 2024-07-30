National

Day In Pics: July 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 30, 2024

Cloud-burst in Kullu | Photo: PTI

An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu district.

2/13
Launch of 350 battery operated buses in Delhi
Launch of 350 battery operated buses in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Battery operated buses during their launch at Bansera near Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. Lt Governor VK Saxena launched 350 battery buses.

3/13
Adityanath holds cabinet meeting
Adityanath holds cabinet meeting | Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds cabinet meeting at his residence, in Lucknow. Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are also seen.

4/13
Kanwariyas in Meerut
Kanwariyas in Meerut | Photo: PTI

'Kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) carrying Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut.

5/13
Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Assam Governor
Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as Assam Governor | Photo: PTI

Assam Governor-designate Lakshman Prasad Acharya being greed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he arrives to take oath at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, in Guwahati.| Photo: PTI

6/13
AAP protest over Kejriwals health
AAP protest over Kejriwal's health | Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party activists and supporters stage a demonstration demanding the release of party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Patna.

7/13
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

8/13
MCD seals coaching centre in Delhi
MCD seals coaching centre in Delhi | Photo: PTI

MCD officials seal a coaching centre in the presence of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, at Preet Vihar in New Delhi.

9/13
Army deployment in Wayanad
Army deployment in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

DSC Centre in Kannur of the Indianarmy deployed two flood relief columns from Kannur to Wayanad as requested by the Kerala State Government to rescue people stranded in a significant landslide in Vyithiri Taluk, Wayanad.

10/13
AAP protest over Kejriwals health
AAP protest over Kejriwal's health | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, at Jantar Manatar, in New Delhi.

11/13
Security arrangements for Paris Olympics
Security arrangements for Paris Olympics | Photo: PTI

An ITBP personnel conducts searches at a sports venue for the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Ten teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canines from India are in France for assisting French authorities in securing the mega sports event.

12/13
Uber Reads service for Uber Shuttle passengers
Uber Reads service for Uber Shuttle passengers | Photo: PTI

Passengers read books inside an Uber shuttle, after the launch of 'Uber Reads' service for people travelling using Uber Shuttle bus service, in New Delhi.

13/13
Precations against Chandipura virus
Precations against Chandipura virus | Photo: PTI

A municipal worker sprinkles gamaxine powder in a residential locality to curb the spread of Chandipura virus, in Ahmedabad.

