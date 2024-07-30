Day In Pics: July 30, 2024

An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu district.
Battery operated buses during their launch at Bansera near Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. Lt Governor VK Saxena launched 350 battery buses.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds cabinet meeting at his residence, in Lucknow. Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are also seen.
'Kanwariyas' (Lord Shiva devotees) carrying Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut.
Assam Governor-designate Lakshman Prasad Acharya being greed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he arrives to take oath at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, in Guwahati.| Photo: PTI
Aam Aadmi Party activists and supporters stage a demonstration demanding the release of party's national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Patna.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
MCD officials seal a coaching centre in the presence of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, at Preet Vihar in New Delhi.
DSC Centre in Kannur of the Indianarmy deployed two flood relief columns from Kannur to Wayanad as requested by the Kerala State Government to rescue people stranded in a significant landslide in Vyithiri Taluk, Wayanad.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during a protest over the issue of declining health of Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, at Jantar Manatar, in New Delhi.
An ITBP personnel conducts searches at a sports venue for the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Ten teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canines from India are in France for assisting French authorities in securing the mega sports event.
Passengers read books inside an Uber shuttle, after the launch of 'Uber Reads' service for people travelling using Uber Shuttle bus service, in New Delhi.
A municipal worker sprinkles gamaxine powder in a residential locality to curb the spread of Chandipura virus, in Ahmedabad.