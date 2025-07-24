Day In Pics: July 24, 2025

An aerial view of an area at Sangam as the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recedes, in Prayagraj.
A serene view of the Aravalli hills on the occasion of 'Hariyali Amavasya', in Jaipur.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telengana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others during a meeting as part of the party's Social Justice 2.0 movement, in New Delhi.
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other opposition MPs at a protest over the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Women show their voter ID cards during the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections of Uttarakhand, in Tehri Garhwal.
Industrialist Anil Ambani's office, in Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people during 'Janata Darshan', at Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur.
People assemble to pay tributes to their ancestors on the occasion of 'Aadi Amavasai' at Kanyakumari tri-sea spot, in Tamil Nadu.
People offer prayers on the occasion of 'Sawan Amavasya' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.
RJD leader Rabri Devi along with party supporters stages a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Women offer prayers at a temple on the occasion of 'Hariyali Amavasya', in Mangliyawas village near Ajmer, in Rajasthan.
People perform 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' ritual for their ancestors during the 'Karkidaka' month, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Debris of a coal mine that collapsed on Wednesday, in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand. Several workers are feared trapped.
Prahar Janshakti Party workers block the Solapur-Pune highway to demand a loan waiver for farmers, in Solapur, Maharashtra.
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers being stopped during a protest, in Patna.