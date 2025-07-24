National

Day In Pics: July 24, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 24, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede
Water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recede | Photo: PTI

An aerial view of an area at Sangam as the water level of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna recedes, in Prayagraj.

2/17
Jaipur: Hariyali Amavasya
Jaipur: Hariyali Amavasya | Photo: PTI

A serene view of the Aravalli hills on the occasion of 'Hariyali Amavasya', in Jaipur.

3/17
Social Justice 2.0 movement of Congress
Social Justice 2.0 movement of Congress | Photo: @kharge via PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telengana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others during a meeting as part of the party's Social Justice 2.0 movement, in New Delhi.

4/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other opposition MPs at a protest over the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

5/17
Uttarakhand Panchayat elections
Uttarakhand Panchayat elections | Photo: PTI

Women show their voter ID cards during the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections of Uttarakhand, in Tehri Garhwal.

6/17
ED raids in bank loan fraud against Anil Ambani group companies
ED raids in bank loan fraud against Anil Ambani group companies | Photo: PTI

Industrialist Anil Ambani's office, in Mumbai. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank.

7/17
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

8/17
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly
Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly | Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

9/17
Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan
Yogi Adityanath during 'Janata Darshan' | Photo: @myogioffice on X via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people during 'Janata Darshan', at Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur.

10/17
Aadi Amavasya
Aadi Amavasya | Photo: PTI

People assemble to pay tributes to their ancestors on the occasion of 'Aadi Amavasai' at Kanyakumari tri-sea spot, in Tamil Nadu.

11/17
Sawan Amavasya
Sawan Amavasya | Photo: PTI

People offer prayers on the occasion of 'Sawan Amavasya' at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

12/17
Opposition MLAs protest against SIR
Opposition MLAs protest against SIR | Photo: PTI

RJD leader Rabri Devi along with party supporters stages a protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, during the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

13/17
Hariyali Amavasya
Hariyali Amavasya | Photo: PTI

Women offer prayers at a temple on the occasion of 'Hariyali Amavasya', in Mangliyawas village near Ajmer, in Rajasthan.

14/17
People perform Karkidaka Vavu Bali in Kerala
People perform Karkidaka Vavu Bali in Kerala | Photo: PTI

People perform 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' ritual for their ancestors during the 'Karkidaka' month, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

15/17
Coal mine collapses in Dhanbad
Coal mine collapses in Dhanbad | Photo: PTI

Debris of a coal mine that collapsed on Wednesday, in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand. Several workers are feared trapped.

16/17
Prahar Janshakti Party workers block the Solapur-Pune highway
Prahar Janshakti Party workers block the Solapur-Pune highway | Photo: PTI

Prahar Janshakti Party workers block the Solapur-Pune highway to demand a loan waiver for farmers, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

17/17
NSUI protest in Patna
NSUI protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers being stopped during a protest, in Patna.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal