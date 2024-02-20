Day In Pics: February 20, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the district court, in Sultanpur. Gandhi reached a special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday to appear in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.
Security personnel stand guard during farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Supporters cheer during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers take part in ‘Shakha Toli Sangam’ at a ground in Prayagraj.
People walk on a frozen Mendenhall Lake, with Mendenhall Glacier in the background in Juneau, Alaska. The glacier is a popular attraction and accessible by crossing the frozen lake when the conditions are right during the winter, but the U.S. Forest Service cautions that lake ice can vary in thickness and that the face of the glacier is prone to calving year-round.
Palestinians run away after an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar during the one-day special session of the Assembly on Maratha reservation, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma during a meeting with a delegation led by West Bengal BJP Vice President Madhuchanda Kar, in Kolkata.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks with the media before commencing his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', in Patna.
Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank holders during their protest demanding appointment letters, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh greets the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.
Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election Anil Masih appears before the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering of ballots in the election, in New Delhi.
Congress workers stage a protest against the central government over freezing of some bank accounts of the Congress party by the Income Tax department, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a BJP meeting, in Bikaner.
ASHA workers stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages and regularisation of their jobs, in Patna.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha cuts a cake with others during the celebration of the party's first foundation day, in Patna.
Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during Dhanuk Adhikar rally, in Patna.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai is also seen.
J&K's first electric train during its flagging off ceremony, amid snowfall, at Srinagar railway station, in Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train on the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan route.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.
Women holding flags raise slogans during the ongoing farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
Farmers sit as they listen to an address by a farmer leader during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.
