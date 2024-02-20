National

Day In Pics: February 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 20, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 20, 2024

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Sultanpur | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the district court, in Sultanpur. Gandhi reached a special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday to appear in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.

Farmers protest at Shambhu Border
Farmers protest at Shambhu Border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

PM Modi in Jammu
PM Modi in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Supporters cheer during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu.

RSS Shakha Toli Sangam in Prayagraj
RSS Shakha Toli Sangam in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers take part in ‘Shakha Toli Sangam’ at a ground in Prayagraj.

Mendenhall Glacier
Mendenhall Glacier | Photo: AP/PTI

People walk on a frozen Mendenhall Lake, with Mendenhall Glacier in the background in Juneau, Alaska. The glacier is a popular attraction and accessible by crossing the frozen lake when the conditions are right during the winter, but the U.S. Forest Service cautions that lake ice can vary in thickness and that the face of the glacier is prone to calving year-round.

Israel-Hamas War
Israel-Hamas War | Photo: AP/PTI

Palestinians run away after an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah.

Maharashtra assembly session on Maratha qouta
Maharashtra assembly session on Maratha qouta | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar during the one-day special session of the Assembly on Maratha reservation, in Mumbai.

PM Modi in J&K
PM Modi in J&K | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.

NCW's Rekha Sharma in WB
NCW's Rekha Sharma in WB | Photo: PTI

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma during a meeting with a delegation led by West Bengal BJP Vice President Madhuchanda Kar, in Kolkata.

Tejashwi Yadav's Jan Vishwas Yatra
Tejashwi Yadav's Jan Vishwas Yatra | Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks with the media before commencing his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', in Patna.

CPO rank holders protest in Trivandrum
CPO rank holders protest in Trivandrum | Photo: PTI

Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank holders during their protest demanding appointment letters, in Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh greets the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.

Chandigarh mayoral polls-Anil Masih appears before SC
Chandigarh mayoral polls-Anil Masih appears before SC | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Returning Officer for Chandigarh mayoral election Anil Masih appears before the Supreme Court for a hearing in the alleged tampering of ballots in the election, in New Delhi.

Congress protest in Bastar
Congress protest in Bastar | Photo: PTI

Congress workers stage a protest against the central government over freezing of some bank accounts of the Congress party by the Income Tax department, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district.

BJP meeting in Rajasthan
BJP meeting in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during a BJP meeting, in Bikaner.

ASHA workers protest in Patna
ASHA workers protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

ASHA workers stage a protest demanding a hike in their wages and regularisation of their jobs, in Patna.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha's first foundation day
Rashtriya Lok Morcha's first foundation day Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha cuts a cake with others during the celebration of the party's first foundation day, in Patna.

Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha
Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha | Photo: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during Dhanuk Adhikar rally, in Patna.

CM Dhami visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
CM Dhami visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai is also seen.

J&K's first electric train
J&K's first electric train | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

J&K's first electric train during its flagging off ceremony, amid snowfall, at Srinagar railway station, in Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train on the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan route.

PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu.

Farmers protest at Shambhu Border
Farmers protest at Shambhu Border | Photo: PTI

Women holding flags raise slogans during the ongoing farmers' protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

Farmers protest at Shambhu Border
Farmers protest at Shambhu Border | Photo: PTI

Farmers sit as they listen to an address by a farmer leader during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district.

J&K's first electric train
J&K's first electric train | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

J&K's first electric train during its flagging off ceremony, at Srinagar railway station, in Jammu & Kashmir.

