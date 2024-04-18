National

Day In Pics: April 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 18, 2024

Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI

An election official marks the finger of a polling official with indelible ink, who casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh.

1/4
Amit%20Shah%27s%20roadshow%20in%20Gujarat%20
Amit Shah's roadshow in Gujarat Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at BJP supporters during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalol, Gandhinagar district.

2/4
Brij%20Bhushan%20at%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Brij Bhushan at Rouse Avenue Court Photo: PTI
Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in the alleged sexual harassment case, in New Delhi.

3/4
Shramik%20Annapurna%20Yojana%20centre%20in%20Surat
Shramik Annapurna Yojana centre in Surat Photo: PTI
People purchase subsidized meals at a centre under the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana', in Surat.

4/4
Preparations%20for%201st%20phase%20of%20LS%20polls
Preparations for 1st phase of LS polls Photo: PTI
A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

