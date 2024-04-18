Day In Pics: April 18, 2024

An election official marks the finger of a polling official with indelible ink, who casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at BJP supporters during a roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalol, Gandhinagar district.
Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing in the alleged sexual harassment case, in New Delhi.
People purchase subsidized meals at a centre under the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana', in Surat.
A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.