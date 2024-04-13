National

Day In Pics: April 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 13, 2024

RJD releases Parivartan Patra Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with other leaders releases 'Parivartan Patra' for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office, in Patna.

Bihu%20festival
Bihu festival Photo: PTI
A man holds garlands made of bringal, gourd, etc. which are used to offer to cows on the first day of Bihu, known as Goru Bihu or cow Bihu, in Baksa district.

Vaisakhi%20festival
Vaisakhi festival Photo: PTI
Devotees gather at the Har Ki Pauri ghat on the occasion of Vaisakhi, in Haridwar.

Bihu%20festival
Bihu festival Photo: PTI
People bathe cows on the first day of Bihu, known as Goru Bihu or cow Bihu, at Kampur, in Nagaon district.

Manda%20festival
Manda festival Photo: PTI
A tribal woman walks on the fire during Manda festival, in Ranchi.

Technology%20and%20Judicial%20Dialogue
Technology and Judicial Dialogue Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon at a two-day conference on 'Technology and Judicial Dialogue', particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in judiciary, at the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

Campaign%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20polls
Campaign for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut.

Campaign%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20polls
Campaign for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
