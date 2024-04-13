Day In Pics: April 13, 2024

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with other leaders releases 'Parivartan Patra' for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office, in Patna.
A man holds garlands made of bringal, gourd, etc. which are used to offer to cows on the first day of Bihu, known as Goru Bihu or cow Bihu, in Baksa district.
Devotees gather at the Har Ki Pauri ghat on the occasion of Vaisakhi, in Haridwar.
People bathe cows on the first day of Bihu, known as Goru Bihu or cow Bihu, at Kampur, in Nagaon district.
A tribal woman walks on the fire during Manda festival, in Ranchi.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon at a two-day conference on 'Technology and Judicial Dialogue', particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in judiciary, at the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Meerut.
