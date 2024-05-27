National

Cyclone Remal Makes Landfall; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal

Cyclone Remal Update: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams, with additional teams on standby, to assist with evacuation and rescue efforts.

Cyclone Remal
Cyclone Remal made landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday and is expected to hit West Bengal shortly, according to the India Meteorological Department. The cyclone, named "Remal" (meaning "sand" in Arabic) by Oman, is the first pre-monsoon cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this season.

It's predicted to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to West Bengal, coastal Bangladesh, and other northeastern states.

The cyclone started making landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh at 9:15 pm on Sunday, intensifying and moving northwards. By 11:30 pm, the eye of the cyclone had reached land. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams, with additional teams on standby, to assist with evacuation and rescue efforts. Rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on alert, along with ships and aircraft ready for deployment. The fisheries department has been cautioned, and the Bangladesh Coast Guard has been informed to be prepared.

The West Bengal administration has evacuated over 1.10 lakh people from low-lying and coastal areas, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur, to cyclone shelters, schools, and colleges. 

"Evacuation efforts have concentrated on relocating 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions to safe shelters, with a significant number hailing from South 24 Parganas district, notably Sagar Island, Sunderbans, and Kakdwip," an official told news agency PTI.

The cyclone has disrupted air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of south Bengal. Flight operations have been suspended for 21 hours, with 349 flights set to be affected. The Eastern Railways announced the suspension of some trains operating between Howrah and Singur until Sunday midnight.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert cyclone warning for the State coastline, predicting maximum sustained winds of 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Monday.

Fourteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in coastal areas, with additional teams on standby. Rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on alert, along with ships and aircraft ready for deployment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review response and preparedness for the cyclonic storm, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to stay safe and remain indoors.

