Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 17,070 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 1,07,189

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:01 am

India added 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,34,69,234, while the active cases increased to 1,07,189, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,139 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

