Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs Over 8,000 New Cases In 24 Hours, Active Cases In Nation Cross 40,000

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: India Logs Over 8,000 New Cases In 24 Hours, Active Cases In Nation Cross 40,000
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 10:09 am

A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 8,329 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Related stories

Covid-19: India Logs 3,714 New Infections, Active Cases In Country Rise To 26,976

India Logs 2,338 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, Marginal Increase In Active Cases Continues

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.75 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.92 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Infection Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen Eyes Revenge Against Tien Chen

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen Eyes Revenge Against Tien Chen

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa

Temple Run: Clash Of History And Faith Threatens Age-old Communal Harmony In Goa