Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Cases Remain Below 1000 For Second Day As India Logs 795 New Infections

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a reduction of 543 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: Cases Remain Below 1000 For Second Day As India Logs 795 New Infections
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 10:11 am

With 795 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,29,839, while the active cases dipped to 12,054,  according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.  

The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.       

Related stories

Covid-19 India News: 1,61,386 New Coronavirus Infections In 24 Hours

Covid-19 India Logs 3,33,533 New Coronavairus Cases, 525 Fatalities

A reduction of 543 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,96,369, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.  

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.87 crore.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Union Health Ministry Covid-19 Vaccination Active Covid Cases Positivity Rate Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know