Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Counseling Task Force Setup For Ensuring Well-Being Of Students In Jammu

Students attend open-air school in Kashmir AFP

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 5:18 pm

In order to undertake sustainable quality interventions for ensuring mental health, child protection and career development of students, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Saturday nominated teaching staff having relevant qualification (Psychology) and experience as district and zonal counselling coordinators.

Twenty members of teaching staff having relevant qualifications have been nominated as district counselling coordinators and district counselors whereas 98 staff members have been nominated as zonal counselling coordinators for coordinating counseling activities in the field besides attending to their routine school duties, an official said.

He said they would implement the guidelines of ‘Manodarpan’, an initiative of the Union Education Ministry for ensuring mental health well-being of the students.

They would also oversee the implementation of the counseling activity calendar issued by DSEJ covering diverse topics like psychological first aid, mental health, drug abuse, child protection, career counselling, psychosocial issues, the official added.

The COVID-19 pandemic enormously increased the psychosocial and mental health needs of individuals, particularly school students, he said, adding the new education policy also lays emphasis on guidance and counseling of school students.

Director School Education Jammu Ravi Shankar Sharma hoped for better handling of stakeholders’ mental health issues by these counselors and said that further training will also be imparted to them so as to polish their counseling skills.

