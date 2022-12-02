Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress Top Brass Meet To Decide Strategy For Parliament’s Winter Session

Home National

Congress Top Brass Meet To Decide Strategy For Parliament’s Winter Session

Congress is seeking to corner the government on issues of unemployment, high inflation, falling value of the Rupee, high petrol and diesel prices despite reduction in global crude oil rates, and high GST rates on essential commodities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:55 pm

Top Congress leaders will hold deliberations on Saturday on the party's strategy to corner the government during the Winter session of Parliament starting December 7.

The Congress is seeking to corner the government on issues of unemployment, high inflation, falling value of the Rupee, high petrol and diesel prices despite reduction in global crude oil rates, and high GST rates on essential commodities used by common people.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, and party's chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh will meet at the house of former party chief Sonia Gandhi Saturday evening to hammer out the party strategy.

Former Union ministers P Chidambaram and Manish Tewari are also likely to attend the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence, as she is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

This will be the first session of Parliament after Kharge took over as the Congress president. A decision on whether Kharge continues as leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha will also be taken by the party leadership.

The Congress will also hold meetings with other opposition parties to evolve a joint opposition strategy in Parliament on issues of common interest.

The central government plans to bring 16 new bills in the winter session beginning December 7. The session is likely to conclude on December 29.

It has convened a meeting of leaders of all political parties on December 6 to seek their cooperation on the smooth functioning of Parliament. 

Related stories

Jyotiraditya Scindia Is A ’24 Carat Traitor’: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Ex-Congress Leaders Jaiveer Shergill, Amarinder Singh And Sunil Jakhar Given Key BJP Titles: Who Are They?

Assembly Polls: Congress Looks To Retain Hold On North Gujarat, Score Hat-Trick In Outnumbering BJP

Tags

National India Congress Parliament Winter Session Of Parliament Inflation Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Hike GST Unemployment Mallikarjun Kharge P Chidambaram Sonia Gandhi Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar