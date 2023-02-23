Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Congress, Together With Friendly Parties, Will Form Govt Collectively: Kharge

Congress, Together With Friendly Parties, Will Form Govt Collectively: Kharge

Kharge said everyone will work jointly and the Congress, together with friendly parties, will definitely form the government in 2024.This will happen with everyone's cooperation, collectively, the Congress chief added. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that he alone outweighs all, saying such arrogance is not good.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge File Photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 9:56 am

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress, together with friendly parties, will form the government collectively in 2024. His remarks at the Indian National Trade Union Congress plenary session here came a day after he said at an election rally in Nagaland that a coalition government led by the Congress will form the next government at the Centre.


In his remarks at the INTUC event, Kharge said everyone will work jointly and the Congress, together with friendly parties, will definitely form the government in 2024."This will happen with everyone's cooperation, collectively, the Congress chief added. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that he alone outweighs all, saying such arrogance is not good."You are not alone, there is BJP, and the RSS... 56 inches has become a bit weak now. The person who talks with such arrogance, people will not tolerate such a person," Kharge said.


"This is democracy. That is why I want to say to him, don't talk like this," he said. Kharge said that on the one hand, the BJP talks of democracy and on the other, it topples democratically elected governments.Addressing an election rally in Dimapur on Tuesday, Kharge alleged that the BJP used "pressure tactics" to form governments in six to seven states, including Nagaland.

"A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority...all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy... Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong," he had said. Tagging his remarks, Kharge tweeted Wednesday, "In 2024, an alliance Govt shall be formed in the Centre. Congress will lead that alliance."

National Congress Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) BJP RSS Prime Minister Narendra Modi
