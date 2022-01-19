Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Congress Names Five More Candidates For Goa Assembly Polls

Congress on Wednesday announced five more candidates for the February 14 elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:52 pm

Congress on Wednesday announced five more candidates for the February 14 elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly. While Delailah Lobo has been fielded from Siolim constituency, Kedar Naik will contest from Saligaon and Carlos Alvares Ferreira will fight from the Aldona seat.

An official statement from the party said these candidates have been selected by the Central Election Committee of the party chaired by Sonia Gandhi. Dr Dinesh Jalmi will be the Congress candidate from the Priol assembly seat while Moreno Rebello will contest from the Curtorim assembly constituency.

So far, it has announced the names of 31 candidates in the state.

With inputs from PTI

Congress Goa Assembly Elections Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
