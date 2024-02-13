Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday took a jibe at its INDIA-bloc partner Congress saying the party doesn’t deserve even a single Lok Sabha seat in Delhi on merit.
AAP said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party offered just one to the Congress, while asking the senior INDIA-bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.
"On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose the Congress party to fight on 1 seat and AAP on 6 seats," said AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak after the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.
In a presser, AAP also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.
Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.
He said the AAP has demanded eight Lok seats in Gujarat (total 26) from the INDIA bloc which is proportionate to the party's vote share in the last assembly poll.
"We want to contest six seats in Delhi and offer one to the Congress for the polls based on the vote shares in recent elections. We are not announcing any candidate for Delhi at the moment but if seat-sharing talks do not happen quickly, we will announce the candidates for the six seats in Delhi also," Pathak said.
He reiterated that they are part of the opposition grouping INDIA.