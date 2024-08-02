Cong MP Rahul Gandhi Promises To Build 100 Houses In Landslide-Struck Wayanad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised that his party would build 100 houses in Waynad district of Kerala after the landslides damaged hundreds of houses and killed over 200 people.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi.
He described the landslides as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude in a single area that the state has not seen till now and urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to treat this situation 'differently'.
Gandhi was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.
The official briefed them about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.
The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it.