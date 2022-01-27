Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 Cases Drop To 3,318; Deaths Slip To 10

The state now has 29,180 active cases.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing a downfall in Covid cases -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:51 am

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,08,450 on Wednesday with an addition of 3,318 fresh cases, while the death toll increased  to 13,779 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. The daily figure was lower than 4,914 cases registered a day ago when the state had also recorded 23 deaths.

The state's average positivity rate was 15.81 per cent on Wednesday, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recoveries reached 10,65,491 after 110 people were discharged from hospitals, while 4,272 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 29,180 active cases.

Raipur district reported 1,050 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,87,201, including 3,185 deaths. The district has 6,596 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 413 cases followed by Janjgir-Champa 206, Bilaspur 166, Kanker 158, Surguja 157, both Rajnandgaon and  Raigarh 133 each, and Korba 124, among other districts, he said.

With 20,993 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,60,60,900, the official said. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,08,450, new cases 3,318, death toll 13,779, recovered 10,65,491, active cases 29,180, total tests 1,60,60,900.

With PTI Inputs

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
