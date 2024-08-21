Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Fails To Fly At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video

A viral video of a pigeon, released by a police officer at an Independence Day celebration event in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, failing to fly off has sparked outrage.
During the function, BJP MLA and former minister Punnulal Mohle -- the chief guest -- Mungeli Collector Rahul Deo and Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal were handed pigeons to release, in spirit of peace and freedom.
Though the birds released by the MLA and the collector flew off successfully, the one released by the SP fell to the ground.
Outrage from the officials began after the video of this incident went viral, with several referring to it as a situation similar to that in season 3 of the popular web series 'Panchayat'.
SP Jaiswal on Tuesday wrote to the collector and sough disciplinary action, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.
"During a major national festival like Independence Day, the incident of a pigeon falling to the ground was prominently broadcast on social media and other media," the SP said in his letter.
He further wrote, "This situation was created as a result of presenting a sick pigeon for flying in the main district-level programme. Had it happened at the hands of the chief guest of the function and honourable MLA, then the situation would have been more unpleasant."
SP Jaiswal said that the officer responsible for this work, certainly did discharge his responsibility properly.
It was reported that the bird was found to be alive after the fall incident.