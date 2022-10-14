Chhattisgarh Logs 69 New Coronavirus Cases, No Death; Active Tally At 442

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 69 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.41 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,76,977, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 14,137.

The recovery count rose to 11,62,398 after 36 people recuperated from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 442 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 18 cases, followed by 10 in Balod, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 16 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 4,890 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,86,91,064, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)