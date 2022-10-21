Chhattisgarh Logs 38 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 314

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 38 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.97 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,335, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 14,140.

The recovery count rose to 11,62,881 after 52 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 314 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 9 cases, followed by 7 in Balod, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 15 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 3,906 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,19,451, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)